Unruly Figures
Unruly Figures
Bonus Episode: The Lavender Scare
0:00
-17:09

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Unruly Figures

Bonus Episode: The Lavender Scare

Valorie Castellanos Clark
Jun 13, 2024
∙ Paid
Share

Hey folks,

Welcome to another bonus episode! We’ve got a lot of new people around (hi!) so real quickly: Bonus episodes are episodes that explore an idea that was brought up in one of the main episodes. Usually it’s something that is interesting but not important enough to dig into it in the main episode. So this is where we dig in!

Today I’m taking a deeper look at the Lavender Scare. It came up in my recent coverage of Dr. Margaret “Mom” Chung when I was considering why the FBI might have had a file on her. Since it’s LGBTQ+ History Month, I thought this might be the perfect time to cover this moment in history. Enjoy!

Also, if you are new around here, come say hi!

Let's (Re-)Introduce Ourselves!

Let's (Re-)Introduce Ourselves!

Valorie Castellanos Clark
·
July 18, 2022
Read full story

The Lavender Scare

It began, as these things often do, with someone trumping up scary stories to sell newspapers.

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to Unruly Figures to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

Unruly Figures
Unruly Figures
A show about history's favorite rebels. Releasing every other Tuesday.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Valorie Castellanos Clark
Recent Episodes
#45: Dr. Margaret "Mom" Chung
  Valorie Castellanos Clark
Unruly Interviews: Being Unruly in Texas in the Early 2000s
  Valorie Castellanos Clark and Iris Jamahl Dunkle
Bonus Episode: Recording of Valorie & Elizabeth Held in Conversation
  Valorie Castellanos Clark
#44: Mary Carleton
  Valorie Castellanos Clark
Bonus Episode: Amelio Robles Ávila
  Valorie Castellanos Clark
#43: Kheir-ed-Din (Barbarossa)
  Valorie Castellanos Clark
Bonus Episode: The Soldadera to Adelita Pipeline
  Valorie Castellanos Clark