Bonus Episode: The Lavender Scare

Hey folks,

Welcome to another bonus episode! We’ve got a lot of new people around (hi!) so real quickly: Bonus episodes are episodes that explore an idea that was brought up in one of the main episodes. Usually it’s something that is interesting but not important enough to dig into it in the main episode. So this is where we dig in!

Today I’m taking a deeper look at the Lavender Scare. It came up in my recent coverage of Dr. Margaret “Mom” Chung when I was considering why the FBI might have had a file on her. Since it’s LGBTQ+ History Month, I thought this might be the perfect time to cover this moment in history. Enjoy!

Also, if you are new around here, come say hi!

The Lavender Scare

It began, as these things often do, with someone trumping up scary stories to sell newspapers.