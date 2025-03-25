A Short Announcement

As you all have heard above, I lost my recording space suddenly (and with no warning, I might add). My home is not really equipped to record in at the moment (echoey, nearby construction), so I have been hunting for an affordable new spot all around Los Angeles. If you know of a good spot with booths available by the hour for less than $50/hour, please drop it in the comments below.

I hope to be back to recording our regularly scheduled episodes soon! Right now it’s looking like I’ll be outfitting a home recording studio, which might take a bit of time. But I am working on it—I’m not ready to give up this project yet!