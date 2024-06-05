Unruly Figures
#45: Dr. Margaret "Mom" Chung
#45: Dr. Margaret "Mom" Chung

First known American-born Chinese female physician, adoptor of thousands of veterans, and queer figure of San Francisco
Valorie Castellanos Clark
Jun 05, 2024
Hi everyone,

It’s been a while! If you’ve been reading my weekly history news roundups, you know that things have been a little crazy lately—I’m remodeling my house, I’m going back to grad school, and in May I lost a beloved cousin. All of that made me take a step back to heal and reflect on what I can give my energy to right now. Things are going to be changing a little behind the scenes, to make this podcast a little easier for me to maintain. Hopefully this will make it a little better for all of us going forward!

Dr. Margaret "Mom" Chung is the subject of this week's Unruly Figures episode.
Dr. Margaret "Mom" Chung in her later years in San Francisco.

Want more info about Dr. Margaret Chung? Check out Doctor Mom Chung of the Fair-Haired Bastards: The Life of a Wartime Celebrity Judy Tzu-Chun Wu.

📚 Bibliography

King of Chinatown. Action, Crime, Drama. Paramount Pictures, 1939.

The New York Times. “Overlooked No More: Margaret Chung, Doctor Who Was ‘Different From Others.’” September 18, 2023, sec. Obituaries. https://www.nytimes.com/2023/09/18/obituaries/margaret-chung-overlooked.html.

U.S. National Park Service. “Dr. Margaret ‘Mom’ Chung.” Accessed June 4, 2024. https://www.nps.gov/people/dr-margaret-mom-chung.htm.

Walker, Malea. “Dr. Margaret Chung: First American Born Chinese Woman Physician | Headlines & Heroes.” Webpage. The Library of Congress, May 31, 2022. https://blogs.loc.gov/headlinesandheroes/2022/05/dr-margaret-chung.

“West Adams Heritage Association | in Historic West Adams, Los Angeles, California.” Accessed June 4, 2024. https://westadamsheritage.org/read/473.

Wu, Judy Tzu-Chun. Doctor Mom Chung of the Fair-Haired Bastards: The Life of a Wartime Celebrity. 1 edition. Berkeley, Cal.: University of California Press, 2005.

