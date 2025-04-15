Unruly Interviews: Alex Lyras

Andrew Byron as Aristotle and Nicholas Clary as Alexander the Great in Aristotle/Alexander . Photo courtesy of Aristotle/Alexande r .

Hey everyone,

I am really excited to bring you the first unruly interview of 2025—and our first interview in a while! This week I’m joined by Alex Lyras, who wrote and directed Aristotle/Alexander, a new play which Larchmont Buzz described as “bound for greatness.” I completely agree—it’s clever and propulsive, exploring a moment in history that isn’t well documented but is fascinating for all the potential for greatness it implied. It is running in LA into May, so if you want to see it, get your tickets quickly!

Alex Lyras’s roots lie in New York theater where he has written and produced four Off-Broadway shows. “Plasticity” topped the Huff Post’s Best Plays list and won an Ovation Award before transferring to the Greenwich House Theater. His previous production, “The Common Air,” won multiple awards in Los Angeles and transferred Off Broadway to 45 Bleecker Street. “Unequalibrium” was selected for publication in New Playwrights Best Plays and Best Men’s Monologues for the 21st Century. He has sold TV pilots to FOX and Warner Brothers, developed an action comedy for Jerry Bruckheimer and a drama for Joel Silver. His screenplay, “Edison Illuminated,” won the Alfred P. Sloan Grant from the Tribeca Film Institute and was optioned by Castle Rock Entertainment. Smith & Kraus has published a “Trilogy” of his work with long time writing partner Robert McCaskill. He is a member of the WGAw.

