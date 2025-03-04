Unruly Figures
Bonus Episode 17: Some Nazi Resistance Groups
Bonus Episode 17: Some Nazi Resistance Groups

A look at some of the groups giving Hitler the middle finger
Valorie Castellanos Clark
Mar 04, 2025
1
Hey friends,

Once upon a time, in 2022, I covered Sophie and Hans Scholl, and their brave work with The White Rose, a Nazi resistance group. Today, I decided to revisit that story to look at other groups who resisted the Nazis during their reign of terror.

Episode 17: Sophie and Hans Scholl

Episode 17: Sophie and Hans Scholl

Valorie Castellanos Clark
·
July 26, 2022
Read full story

This is by no means a complete list of people involved in anti-Nazi resistance. There were so many ways to resist, for one, and many people who gathered together to resist who didn’t adopt names or didn’t leave a record that we can examine now.

