Bonus Episode 17: Some Nazi Resistance Groups

Hey friends,

Once upon a time, in 2022, I covered Sophie and Hans Scholl, and their brave work with The White Rose, a Nazi resistance group. Today, I decided to revisit that story to look at other groups who resisted the Nazis during their reign of terror.

This is by no means a complete list of people involved in anti-Nazi resistance. There were so many ways to resist, for one, and many people who gathered together to resist who didn’t adopt names or didn’t leave a record that we can examine now.