Unruly Interviews: Annette Laing

Welcome to another bonus episode of Unruly Figures! This week I am sitting down with

of

to chat about her life as a renegade ex-professor, how historical fiction can still be useful for teaching history, and what the role of The Historian is in modern society. We have a lot of laughs and I hope you do too while listening!

In the episode, I mention a particularly great post by Annette. It’s this one right here:

You should also check out all of Annette’s books, The Snipesville Chronicles. They are great for young adult readers who love both historical fiction and science fiction. Time traveling through history? Incredible.

If you’re in the US (or an American celebrating abroad) have a wonderful Thanksgiving! And if you’re neither of those things, have a wonderful week anyway.