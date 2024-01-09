Hello everyone,
I am so excited to bring you our first interview of 2024! This week I’m joined by Dr. Kara Cooney, a professor of Egyptology at UCLA and author of several books, including The Woman Who Would Be King, which is the biography I relied on for the Hatshepsut episode of the podcast. She is also behind the popular substack, which I definitely recommend checking out if you haven’t already!
This is a really fun and informative episode.and I talk a lot about the possibility that Hatshepsut was manipulated by someone else to take the throne, we talk about why her books is a little scandalous to other Egyptologists, and we weigh the reasons why Hatshepsut is forgotten while Cleopatra and Nefertiti are not. It is a doozy and I can’t wait to hear your thoughts on it.
If you haven’t listened to my episode on Hatshepsut, this conversation will make a lot more sense if you listen to that first!
Kara mentions a few of her books in the episode. If you’d like to check that out, you can do so here:
The Woman Who Would Be King: Hatshepsut's Rise to Power in Ancient Egypt (2015)
The Good Kings: Absolute Power in Ancient Egypt and the Modern World (2021)
Ancient Egyptian Society: Challenging Assumptions, Exploring Approaches (2022)
Recycling for Death: A Social History of Ancient Egypt and the Royal Caches (forthcoming March 2024).
Of course, you can also preorder my book, Unruly Figures: Twenty Tales of Rebels, Rulebreakers, and Revolutionaries You've (Probably) Never Heard Of, coming out March 2024.
Unruly Interviews: Kara Cooney