Bonus Episode: The Sleeper in the Cave

Hi folks,

I wanted to have this bonus episode for you all last Tuesday, but I’ve been sick all week and couldn’t record anything because my voice was shot. So please accept my apologies for the late delivery here.

When I was researching Owain Glyndŵr for the most recent episode of the podcast, one of the things that really intrigued me about his story was his legendary status as a redeemer figure in Welsh mythology. He’s one of several redeemer figures actually, which I think speaks to how cultures cope with being repressed over generations. And many of those redeemers share a single story: The Sleeper in the Cave.