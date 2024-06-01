LGBTQIA+ Icons Roundup
A collection of all the queer icons I've covered on the podcast
Hey everyone,
June is LGBTQ History Month! The month was chosen to honor the Stonewall Uprising, which helped jumpstart the modern queer rights movement. Since being LGBTQ was a crime for many years (and still is in some places), just living an openly queer life was rebellious. Additionally, many queer folks were activists or rebels in other ways, so of course I’ve covered several on the podcast. Here’s a roundup of all of them:
