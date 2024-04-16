Unruly Figures
Unruly Interviews: Being Unruly in Texas in the Early 2000s
Unruly Interviews: Being Unruly in Texas in the Early 2000s

Or, Iris Jamahl Dunkle interviewed me
Valorie Castellanos Clark
and
Iris Jamahl Dunkle
Apr 16, 2024
Hey folks,

I'm really excited to share this bonus episode with you all today. Usually it's me interviewing someone else, but last week

Iris Jamahl Dunkle
interviewed me for her Substack
Finding Lost Voices
and now I have the recording up for anyone interested! We had a great conversation about how this podcast gets made, how it was turned into a book, and what it means to be a rebellious woman now versus fifty years ago. If you are not intrested in the recording, no worries—check out our conversation over on Iris's 'stack:

Finding Lost Voices
Finding Lost Voices: A Conversation with Author and Podcaster of Unruly Figures, Valorie Clark
Finding Lost Voices is a reader-supported publication. Consider becoming a paid subscriber to receive new posts and support my research. This week, I will feature a podcast and book doing the hard work of recovering and telling women’s stories. A few weeks ago, while I was at…
Read more
5 days ago · 5 likes · Iris Jamahl Dunkle

I met Iris when we were fortuitously at Millay Arts at the same time. I was finishing up the first draft of my historical fiction novel, and she was doing copyedits on her upcoming book, Riding Like the Wind: The Life of Sanora Babb. (Available for preorder now!)

Enjoy!

Valorie Castellanos Clark
Iris Jamahl Dunkle
