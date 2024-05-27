Hey everyone,

Happy Memorial Day to everyone out there observing.

I figured since this was a 3-day weekend we could do the news today. I can’t believe that I completely blanked on doing this round up last week! Sorry about that y’all, haha.

Clearly, it’s been a very hectic spring. And here’s why: I’m going back to school in the fall! And… I’ll be moving to Scotland! So the last month or so has been lots of working logistical details like visa applications, finding an apartment, et cetera.

There are going to be some changes coming to this substack once I start school, though I haven’t quite worked out what they will be. I can say that episodes of the podcast will start up again. I didn’t mean to go on a break, but life just really got in the way. Living in a construction zone and applying for graduate school will do that, apparently! Thanks for all your patience, y’all.

This week, in history being unruly…

FYI, a few of the links in here are affiliate links! That just means that if you click through and purchase, I’ll receive a few cents in my pocket, but it won’t cost any extra for you.