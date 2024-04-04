PREVIEW: New Merch + Interabang Reading Photos

Paid episode

Valorie Castellanos Clark
Apr 04, 2024
Hey folks,

It’s been a minute since I’ve updated the Unruly Figures merch options, but I finally had some cute ideas and could put them into action. We’ve got new water bottles, sticker sheets, bookmarks, and more!

As always, paying subscribers get a discount on new merch. That code is down under the cut (at the very bottom)!

I also have some photos from the book reading and signing I did at Interabang Books in Dallas last month.

Valorie Castellanos Clark reads from her debut book UNRULY FIGURES at Interabang Books in Dallas, Texas.Valorie Castellanos Clark reads from her debut book UNRULY FIGURES at Interabang Books in Dallas, Texas.Valorie Castellanos Clark reads from her debut book UNRULY FIGURES at Interabang Books in Dallas, Texas.
Valorie Castellanos Clark reads from her debut book UNRULY FIGURES at Interabang Books in Dallas, Texas.Valorie Castellanos Clark reads from her debut book UNRULY FIGURES at Interabang Books in Dallas, Texas.
Interabang Books reading - March 7 2024. Photographer: Lewis Parry.

I had such a good time at Interabang Books last month. I got a ton of great questions from folks and we had a fun time theorizing who would be in a book on modern-day rebels.

I’m really excited to do another event THIS FRIDAY (tomorrow!) at Book Soup in Los Angeles. I’ll be doing a short reading, a chat, and a Q&A, as well as signing books! You can reserve your signed copy in advance here:

(psst - you can also get copies shipped to you through the same link!)

Can’t make it to an event? I did a virtual reading with

Elizabeth
from
What To Read If
last month. Check out the recording here:

Bonus Episode: Recording of Valorie & Elizabeth Held in Conversation

·
Apr 2
Enjoy!

