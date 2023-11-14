Bonus Episode: What Happens When Royal Favorites Fall Out of Favor

Hey y’all,

I’m back from my vacation to Morocco and Portugal and back for another bonus episode of the podcast! I will be back with one of our usual episodes next week; thanks again for your patience with the small delay in between episodes.

After my Halloween episode on Rasputin, I started to get more curious about other royal favorites who have met violent ends. It’s a surprisingly high count! The lifespan of a royal favorite is usually short, it turns out.

So I took a little dive into a few more of them. These aren’t all the royal favorites in history or even all the royal favorites who met violent ends. But here are four favorites who met violent—as often grisly—ends.