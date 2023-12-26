Bonus Episode: The Festival of Drunkenness

Hey folks,

There’s something about this week, isn’t there? This weird space between Christmas and the new year, when no one is really working, nor really doing much else either. Or maybe that’s just me and my family? In any case, it feels like a liminal time, when things don’t really count, so I thought that the festival of drunkenness was the perfect tale for this week’s bonus episode.

So, let’s hop in.

The festival of drunkenness is a celebration dedicated to the Egyptian goddess Hathor. She was the mother of Ra and Horus, and was usually considered the goddess of beauty, sensuality, music, dancing, and maternity. But she was also called The Lady of Drunkenness because she once saved humanity using beer.