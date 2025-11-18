Unruly Interviews: Adam Morgan on Margaret C. Anderson

Hello everyone,

Welcome to another unruly interview! This week I’ve sat down with Adam Morgan to discuss his forthcoming biography of Margaret C. Anderson, editor of The Little Review and first publisher of James Joyce’s Ulysses in the US, which earned her a day in court under the Comstock Act and other morality laws.

I had a great time chatting with Adam, and I hope you have a great time listening to our conversation. You can also listen to my episode all about Margaret C. Anderson from last week, which relies on a lot of his research.

His book, A Danger to the Minds of Young Girls, was fascinating—I highly recommend everyone check it out.

