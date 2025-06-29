Hey everyone,

Back with more history acting unruly in the news this week. Hope everyone is staying cool wherever you live (or if you’re in the Southern Hemisphere, staying warm). My A/C is not giving out yet, but Southern California is really testing its abilities to keep up.

This week, I’m in the LA Times reviewing Charlie English’s new book, The CIA Book Club. It was a fascinating read about how the CIA used book drops and underground publishing to encourage Polish rebels fighting Soviet aggression. You can check out my review here to learn more, or go ahead and order the book. It comes out Tuesday.

Quick poll: I’ve been writing more historical fiction lately. I’m about to start working on my second novel—my first is being shopped to agents at the moment—and I want to know if historical fiction writing is something you all would be interested in hearing more about! I’m not sure how often I’d post about it, but if you’re interested in the process of writing historical fiction, let me know below.

And I know I’m behind on the podcast! I’ve finally gotten my recording issues figured out, now I just need to catch up! I’m working on it. :)

And now, in history acting unruly…