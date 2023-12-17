Hey everyone,

Finishing up your holiday shopping? I have some last-minute gifts for history lovers for you!

And don’t forget, I also have a short feedback survey running! The answers to these questions will help me make Unruly Figures better in 2024. Everyone who fills one out will be entered to win a $50 gift card and an annual subscription to Unruly Figures.

enter to win

All right, onto history acting unruly in the news: