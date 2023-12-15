Now in its third year running, I’ve got my list of recommendations for last-minute gifts for history lovers. Whether you’ve got an end-of-year birthday coming up, you’re shopping for Christmas, or you’re really behind on your Hannukah shopping, these gifts are perfect for history lovers everywhere. (But FYI: Some of these have to be ordered this weekend if you want them to arrive before Christmas!)

Do you have any ideas for great gifts for history lovers? Drop them in the comments!

I’m dying over this Six Wives of Henry VIII candle set!

Honestly, I might get this history’s mysteries subscription box for myself! Each month solve a puzzle based on a real historical moment.

Gothic tracery mug - great for coffee lovers who ooh and aahh over Medieval architecture Image from Amazon.

History as They Saw It: Iconic Moments from the Past in Color - this book would be great for anyone who loves photography or maybe isn’t a huge reader!

Sports History by Mail 6-month subscription - For an athlete or sports lover, this is the gift that (literally) keeps on giving! For six months, they will receive replicas of real historical sports patents with context around them and illustrations.

History by Mail 12-month subscription - This monthly service sends replicas of real historical letters and documents.

Of course, any history lover might just love an annual subscription to Unruly Figures! They’ll get bonus episodes, behind-the-scenes updates, and more posts that aren’t available to regular listeners. Give a gift subscription

Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind - Yuval Noah Harari always ends up on my gift-giving lists because his approach to history and humanity is so interesting. This book approaches human history with the beginning of cognition, which is a really original take.

The scents of these history buff candles are inspired by moments in history: Alexander Hamilton’s voyage to the US, the sinking of the Titanic, and the Boston Tea Party. Honestly, I want all three.

Desktop Compendium - modeled after Renaissance scientific instruments with more than one function; this one is a beautiful brass compass and sundial!

Ancient coins grab bag - I’m pretty sure these are only replicas, but the company claims they’re real. Either way, this is not a gift for a real collector, but for a young history buff, these 5 coins will definitely stimulate their interest.

The SPQR box - Perfect for the man in your life who thinks of the Roman Empire every day.

A History of Corporations - For your friends who don’t want to get rid of capitalism but also see that it has flaws, this is the perfect gift!

These Medieval cat coasters are incredible.

A Harriet Tubman plush doll might be perfect for a kiddo in your life who is learning about American history for the first time!

This Harlem Renaissance puzzle looks so colorful and fun. I might get it for myself! Image from Uncommon Goods.

Remarkable Books: The World's Most Historic and Significant Works - Perfect for book lovers on so many levels!

Of course, I’m legally obligated to plug my own upcoming book, Unruly Figures: Twenty Tales of Rebels, Rulebreakers, and Revolutionaries! It comes out March 5, so this is better for someone who likes delayed gratification.

I’m obsessed with this Badass Women tee!

And these inspirational women Christmas ornaments!

6 Gangster Mugshots - For fans of crime history who like a drink, this set of six shot glasses is perfect.

Beer History Pint Glasses - These pint glasses are not only strikingly cute, but they teach the drinker about the history of four different styles of beer: IPA, lager, pale ale, and pilsner.

For yourself or other lovers of the Unruly Figures podcast, the Unruly Figures tote bag makes a very cute gift!

A monthly History Adventures box subscription - Perfect for kids aged 6-11. Take them on historical adventures from the comfort of their own home.