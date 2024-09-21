Today marks three years of the Unruly Figures podcast!

It’s been an incredible three years. In that time, I’ve made sixty episodes of the podcast. I’ve interviewed six historians about their work. I’ve done seventy-three news round ups. And I’ve written one whole dang book based on it.

So much of this is thanks to the thousands of you out there that listen to the podcast and read these posts. Y’all’s love of the show and support for the book has meant so much to me. Getting to know you all through your shares, likes, comments, and emails has honestly been the best part of doing this. Thank you!

If you’ve ever considered supporting the show financially, now is a great time because I’m bringing back the original special from when I launched the show, 20% off for a year. Financially supporting the show helps me get access to more historical records that are hidden behind paywalls, helps me pay artists and researchers that support the show, and more.

This offer is only available for one week, so take advantage while you can.

Meanwhile, I wanted to share some of my favorite episodes and posts from the past three years.

The episode that started it all, Joe Carstairs!

I knew so little about Egyptian history before starting to learn about Hatshepsut! And the accompanying interview with

was very fun too!

He’s a household name, but the story around the end of his life has been subjected to so much propaganda that it’s hard to know what’s true!

Maybe it’s just because this is recent, but this might be one of my favorite episodes, period.

This might legitimately be one of my favorite essays I’ve ever written. If you don’t check out anythign else, I hope you check out this one.

Thanks again for being here—yes, you reading this!

I can’t wait to see where this next year takes Unruly Figures. The people I’m planning to cover next are very cool—we’re going to have a great time.

