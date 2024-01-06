Hey everyone,

Today we’ve got a bonus essay from

all about the fin-de-siecle aesthete Count Robert de Montesquiou. He was a poet and urban aesthete, but he’s mostly remembered for the wonderful literary characters he inspired. Niko discusses his importance to modern understandings of France at the turn of the 20th century and how interior decorating is at the heart of it all.

If you like this, you’re going to love Niko’s podcast. Check is out here:

In Search of Robert de Montesquiou

Robert de Montesquiou was a dandy, esthete, and symbolist poet of the fin de siècle, most famous for being the inspiration of Baron de Charlus in Marcel Proust’s In Search of Lost Time and the central character, Jean des Esseintes, in Joris-Karl Huysmans’ Against Nature. A painting from 1891 by James Whistler portrays Montesquiou as a tall, dignified figure, a rich fur coat draped over his arm, and in his other gloved hand, he holds a walking stick, ready to go out for the night. An aristocrat with means and money, Montesquiou dipped his fingers into many different eccentric hobbies, from theater to literature, sports to decoration. His status made him popular in high society during his lifetime, while in contemporary and popular literature, he remains mostly unknown. He cultivated friendships with novelist Marcel Proust, writer Edmond de Goncourt, painter James Whistler, actress Sarah Bernhardt, doctor Samuel Jean Pozzi, glass artist Émile Gallé, and more.

Like anyone else, there are many ways to talk about Montesquiou—his sexuality, his involvement in the visual arts, his interest in theater—but today I want to talk about his literary representations, what those characterizations got wrong, what they got right, and why interior decorating is at the heart of it all.

James McNeill Whistler, Arrangement in Black and Gold: Comte Robert de Montesquiou-Fezensac, 1891–92, oil on canvas, 82 1/8 × 36 1/8 in. (208.6 × 91.8 cm), The Frick Collection, New York.

Released in 1884, Against Nature by Joris-Karl Huysmans was an instant, if not slightly controversial, hit. A staple of the decadence movement (an artistic and literary movement that centered on excess and artificiality), the book was praised for its vivacity by Oscar Wilde while Emile Zola decried that it dealt “a terrible blow to naturalism.” The story recounts the fictional eccentricities of Jean des Esseintes, the scion of an aristocratic family who shuns society and moved away from Paris to cultivate an aesthetic lifestyle filled with artifice. In one famous chapter, he paints his tortoise in gold and bedecks it with jewels before the animal succumbs to the weight. In another chapter, he hallucinates the smell of frangipane filling the room, which can only be cured by concocting new perfumes. He collected paintings and works by symbolist painters and writers such as Gustave Moreau, Odilon Redon, Paul Verlaine, and Stephen Mallarmé, which decorated his house. By the end of the book, the count has shunned the real world and its flaws, instead retreating to his isolated, artificial mansion.

The character of des Esseintes took inspiration from many nineteenth-century dandies and aesthetes: King Ludwig II of Bavaria, known for his reclusive and eccentric nature. Popular novelist Edmond de Goncourt published La Maison d'un artiste (The House of the Artist) four years earlier, which listed the contents of his own over-decorated house. Even Charles Baudelaire, who described his experience with psychedelics in Les Paradis Artificiels (The Artificial Paradises), played a role in the formation of des Esseintes. But the person who became a celebrity from the book was none other than Robert Montesquiou.