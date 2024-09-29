Hey everyone,

Welcome to another history news roundup! This week’s was especially fun to write—there are some real gems in here.

Did you see this week’s podcast episode? Lillian Frances Smith was a fixture of the US vaudeville circuit and a really intereting lady to boot.

There’s still time to get an annual subscription to Unruly Figures for 20% off! With your paying subscription you’ll get access to bonus episodes, merch discounts, and occasional behind the scenes updates. Offer ends tomorrow!

Get 20% off for 1 year

Okay without further ado, history acting wild in the news this week…