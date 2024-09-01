Hello everyone,

My original intro here wrote that the dog days of summer are almost over—only to find out that the dog days of summer are an actual time period (that is already over)! The Ancient Greeks incorporated the constellation Sirius in their astrological system and believed that when the dog rose alongside the sun was the hottest period of the year because of Sirius. This roughly corresponds to July 3 to August 11 every year.

So, the dog days of summer are quite over, but at least our autumn (starting September 22) is in sight. Happy September is really what I’m trying to say here!

…Also, would anyone be interested in some bonus episodes about ancient astrological systems? That sounds like a fun distraction!

Okay, on to history acting unruly in the news!