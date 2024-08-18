Hey everyone,

Happy to be back for another roundup of history in the news. This week’s news is a DOOZY, with lots of fun discoveries and big reveals, so I hope you enjoy it.

Before I jump in, I wanted to let you all know the results of the poll I did for the future cadence of Unruly Figures episodes. Shorter episodes every other week just barely edged out long episodes once a month!

So that’s what I’m going to do! I’ll aim for 30-minute episodes, like the Mary Carleton episode, which means there might be a lot more Part Two episodes in our future. I’ll also try to focus on even lesser known folks, like Petra Herrera.

Now that things have calmed down a little at home and at work, I can focus on that (and going back to school). My plan is to have episodes start back up on September 10. That just gives me some time to put together the season and start recording. I’m really excited to dive back into this!

Without further ado, history acting unruly in the news…