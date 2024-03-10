Hey everyone,

My debut book, Unruly Figures, was released this week! It was very surreal and emotional to see it on shelves. I spoke at Interabang Books on Friday night—we had a great time. I’m also giving away signed copies of the book—learn more!

Before we get into this week’s roundup, I wanted to let y’all know that I will not be posting an episode on Tuesday—I forgot to bring my microphone on my brief writing retreat/mini book tour, so I can’t record until I’m back in Los Angeles on the 19th. Sorry about that, y’all!

Also, while I’m on my writing retreat I won’t have internet, so I won’t be posting another roundup next week. This one is very long to make up for it!

In history acting unruly…