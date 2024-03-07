Hey everyone,

Publishing events (and life) have kicked into full gear with the arrival of warm weather! I’m currently flying to Dallas for my reading at Interabang Books tomorrow—will you be there?

In addition to prepping our next episode, I’m also gearing up for a week-long writing retreat. I’m very excited to dig into edits for my historical fiction novel. Can’t wait to share details from that soon.

Before I hopped on a plane, I had a great mail week here in Los Angeles! In addition to congratulations cards and flowers celebrating the release of my debut book Unruly Figures: Twenty Tales of Rebels, Rulebreakers, and Revolutionaries, I also got five more copies of my book in the mail! I was not expecting them, so it was a delight to have them show up on my doorstep.

But that does mean that I have more copies of my own book than a reasonable person really needs! So I thought it would be nice to sign several copies and do a giveaway right here on Substack.

Want a signed copy of my book? Here’s how to get one:

I’m going to send out all five copies that I received. I’ll sign them, add a personalized card and a few other goodies, and ship them out. All you have to do to enter is leave a comment below with the phrase “I want to be unruly.”

(Yes, of course it’s a little cheesy. All the best contests are.)

When I get back from my writing retreat on March 19th, I’ll pick out five random comments to win.

The only catches are:

You have to be in North America or Europe to win (sorry y’all, I just can’t afford shipping beyond that)

To comment, you have to be paying subscriber (it’s that postage cost again—plus, paying subscribers keep this Substack going!)

If you’re already a paying subscriber, you don’t have to do anything special Just leave a comment below. To become a paying subscriber, click here:

That’s all from me for now! Enjoy!