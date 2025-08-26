A couple of years ago, I did the first-ever Unruly Figures Ask Me Anything! We had a great time, and then two years elapsed before I remembered that hey—we should do another! So, as promised, I’m back with a really-occasional-let’s-not-put-a-regular-cadence-on-it Ask Me Anything. And really, feel free to ask me absolutely anything! It can be about the podcast, my research, the historical fiction novel I’m writing, or anything else.
I’ll answer questions in the next bonus episode (coming in September) or I’ll write in below in the comments.