Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Podcast
Florilegium
Archive
Leaderboard
About
Unruly Figures
A show about history's favorite rebels. Releasing every other Tuesday.
New
Top
Community
Bonus Episode: What Happens When Royal Favorites Fall Out of Favor
Listen now (13 mins) | This could have easily been titled, "These violent delights have violent ends"
Nov 14
•
Valorie Clark
2
Share this post
Bonus Episode: What Happens When Royal Favorites Fall Out of Favor
unrulyfigures.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
#36: Rasputin
Listen now (79 mins) | Russia's greatest love machine?
Oct 31
•
Valorie Clark
3
Share this post
#36: Rasputin
unrulyfigures.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
Unruly Interviews: Mike Sowden
Listen now (52 mins) | The incredible Ames family, archaeological practices, and what it means to experience the sublime
Oct 24
•
Valorie Clark
and
Mike Sowden
12
Share this post
Unruly Interviews: Mike Sowden
unrulyfigures.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
2
#35 - Hatshepsut
Listen now (61 mins) | She took control of Ancient Egypt 4,000 years ago--and did an incredibly good job
Oct 17
•
Valorie Clark
3
Share this post
#35 - Hatshepsut
unrulyfigures.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
Bonus Episode: Who Were the Shield Maidens?
Listen now (6 mins) | Hey y’all! For today’s bonus episode, I am digging into the long and controversial history of female Vikings. Did they really…
Oct 10
•
Valorie Clark
1
Share this post
Bonus Episode: Who Were the Shield Maidens?
unrulyfigures.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
#34 - Princess Alfhild
Listen now (17 mins) | She didn't want to get married, so she became a pirate
Oct 3
•
Valorie Clark
8
Share this post
#34 - Princess Alfhild
unrulyfigures.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
Unruly Interviews: Niko Angell-Garguilo
Listen now (25 mins) | We're talking smell studies, aesthetics, and what happens to the smell of gasoline if all cars become electric
Sep 26
•
Valorie Clark
and
Niko
2
Share this post
Unruly Interviews: Niko Angell-Garguilo
unrulyfigures.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
See all
Share this publication
Unruly Figures
unrulyfigures.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
© 2023 Valorie Clark
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great writing
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts