Unruly Figures

Bonus Episode: What Happens When Royal Favorites Fall Out of Favor
Listen now (13 mins) | This could have easily been titled, "These violent delights have violent ends"
 • 
Valorie Clark
#36: Rasputin
Listen now (79 mins) | Russia's greatest love machine?
 • 
Valorie Clark
Unruly Interviews: Mike Sowden
Listen now (52 mins) | The incredible Ames family, archaeological practices, and what it means to experience the sublime
 • 
Valorie Clark
 and 
Mike Sowden
2
#35 - Hatshepsut
Listen now (61 mins) | She took control of Ancient Egypt 4,000 years ago--and did an incredibly good job
 • 
Valorie Clark
Bonus Episode: Who Were the Shield Maidens?
Listen now (6 mins) | Hey y’all! For today’s bonus episode, I am digging into the long and controversial history of female Vikings. Did they really…
 • 
Valorie Clark
#34 - Princess Alfhild
Listen now (17 mins) | She didn't want to get married, so she became a pirate
 • 
Valorie Clark
Unruly Interviews: Niko Angell-Garguilo
Listen now (25 mins) | We're talking smell studies, aesthetics, and what happens to the smell of gasoline if all cars become electric
 • 
Valorie Clark
 and 
Niko
