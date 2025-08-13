A few weeks ago, I asked if you’d be interested in a look behind-the-scenes as I write my next novel—and you all said yes! So, after sitting with that idea (and a lot of rabbit holes), I’ve carved out a new space on Unruly Figures just for that.

Welcome to Künstlerroman, a new section devoted to the messy, fascinating process of writing historical fiction.

Over the years, I’ve written a fair amount of historical fiction—and nonfiction—and I’ve learned a lot about turning archives, artifacts, and academic footnotes into living, breathing stories. Right now, I’m submitting my first novel to agents and working on its sequel. As I go through the drafting and editing process all over again, I’ll be sharing what I’ve already learned, and what I’m learning right now.

Posts here will look like:

Anachronotes: A running chronicle about the challenges of transforming historical truth into fiction—especially the moments when story and historical facts clash.

Object Lessons: Explorations of how a historical object can influence a story

Methods & Margins: A more craft-focused look at the writing process. We’re talking outlining, research tools, playlists, et cetera.

I’ll be updating regularly but not overwhelmingly—a couple times a month, probably.

Excited to dig in with you all! The first post is ready now—part one of how this week I began to transform weeks of research into a plotline.

P.S. Got a question about writing or research? Drop it in the comments—I might feature it in a future post.

Either way, thanks for being along for the ride with me!