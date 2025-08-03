Unruly History in the News #99
Queen Victoria's secret child, extremely cool ice mummy tattoos, and teenage beauty farms
Hey friends,
I can’t believe I’ve completed almost 100 of these history news roundups! Should we do something fun for next week, like a giveaway or something? Let me know in the comments.
In history acting unruly…
Favorite of the Week: Of course, the huge, wild, insane news that dropped this week sounds like something Dan Brown would write about: Historian Fern Riddell believes she’s uncovered a secret marriage and a secret child of Queen Victoria. Her new book, Victoria’s Secret, finds secret descendants of the Queen and her servant John Brown living in the US. I can’t believe I’m saying this, but I cannot get ahold of this book; it’s not for sale anywhere in the US yet. So I haven’t read it yet but the furor its causing is incredible.
Second favorite: This is awesome—archaeologists believe they’ve found Sak-Bahlán, also known as “The Land of the White Jaguar.” This was the last refuge for the Maya rebels who resisted Spanish colonization for over a hundred years—and it’s been lost for more than 300 years.
Speaking of the Maya, these Maya descendants in Belize are reviving an ancient and sacred Mayan game called pok-ta-pok.
When hip-hop was just starting out, flyers helped establish an identity for the new musical form.
Oh hell yeah, sick tattoo alert! 2,500-year-old tattoos on a female ice mummy have been digitally reconstructed and they are very very cool. I want to be friends with this woman.
The daily diary of Ella Sheldon, a stewardess aboard the SS Belgic, gives us a uniquely detailed insight into workplace culture and life at sea for women in the late 19th century.
Life at sea was hard—so how did a ship’s doctors treat mental health as well as physical injury?
How Charles Lindbergh, Nazi puppet, almost convinced Europe to give in to Hitler. Almost.
Archaeologists long thought that they were uncovering a church. Compelling new evidence suggests that this site in Andalusia may have actually been a synagogue, pointing to the existence of a forgotten 4th-century Jewish community in modern Spain.
Let’s take a look at early twentieth-century medicine and how medical misogyny doomed the treatment of women’s migraines for generations.
Is modern-day swatting (“a fake call to emergency services designed to bring Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) teams or heavily armed police to someone’s doorstep, despite a lack of any emergency”) a resurgence of this old prank from Georgian England?
Atlantis probably never existed. But did these real-life events inspire the myth?
These fake Byzantine coins rendered as gold pendants suggest that the arrival of an economically established elite in Essex earlier than anticipated. It also suggests that the trend of wearing fake coins as necklaces is nothing new.
An opulent Bronze Age tomb of a young girl has been uncovered in northeastern Iran, giving us greater insight into the Greater Khorasan Civilization.
And this is very sweet, somehow: 4,000 years ago, a potter left a handprint on a piece. It is stunningly well-preserved.
How salacious artwork has chronicled the history of adultery—and its fallout.
This teenage beauty farm in the Malibu mountains feels like something out of a Handmaid’s Tale sequel. But it was a real place—”a combination spa, charm school, weight-loss clinic, and summer camp”—where teenage girls in the 1960s went to learn how to be wives.
An Ice Age might seem like a bad thing (unless you like animated movies), but new perspectives suggest that it was precisely an Ice Age that helped humanity flourish.
Who even was Nostradamus, and why do his prophecies still rile us up?
If you like this era of French history, you might like my episodes on Catherine de Medici!
We love a win for archaeology students! This first-year student discovered two rare bronze figurines at a Roman-era site in Hungary.
The reentry of degrading space junk has made the space race and Cold War geopolitics a truly global issue.
How the fall of the Medieval cosmopolitan city of Acre signalled the end of the Crusades.
How bad was Bad King John, really?
Speaking of kings of England: You’d think this would be an easy question to answer, but it’s surprisingly complex: Who was the first king of England?
And speaking of power-hungry kings: Why does this church want to exhume the head of Tudor traitor Thomas More?
How did the Canadian government use laws and institutions to erase Indigenous identity and culture?
How were South Africa’s Sans people almost wiped out by colonialism—and how did ideas of protecting “endangered species” lead to an attempt to “save” the Sans in the early 20th century? This is a dark one.
Blackwells do international shipping! There was also a documentary about the Victoria story the other night - I think it was channel 4, if you have a VPN.
Excellent links, as ever!
Hi. I can recommend The Heath, a great, indie bookstore, in Birmingham UK. https://www.theheathbookshop.co.uk I am sure you could order the book from them. FYI.