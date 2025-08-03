Hey friends,

I can’t believe I’ve completed almost 100 of these history news roundups! Should we do something fun for next week, like a giveaway or something? Let me know in the comments.

Leave a comment

In history acting unruly…

Favorite of the Week: Of course, the huge, wild, insane news that dropped this week sounds like something Dan Brown would write about: Historian Fern Riddell believes she’s uncovered a secret marriage and a secret child of Queen Victoria. Her new book, Victoria’s Secret, finds secret descendants of the Queen and her servant John Brown living in the US. I can’t believe I’m saying this, but I cannot get ahold of this book; it’s not for sale anywhere in the US yet. So I haven’t read it yet but the furor its causing is incredible. If anyone wants to mail me a copy from the UK, I will happily pay for it and shipping!

When hip-hop was just starting out, flyers helped establish an identity for the new musical form.

Oh hell yeah, sick tattoo alert! 2,500-year-old tattoos on a female ice mummy have been digitally reconstructed and they are very very cool. I want to be friends with this woman. An illustration of this tiger and elk (?) tattoo on the woman’s right forearm was reconstructed from new scans. Credit: Daniel Riday

Archaeologists long thought that they were uncovering a church. Compelling new evidence suggests that this site in Andalusia may have actually been a synagogue, pointing to the existence of a forgotten 4th-century Jewish community in modern Spain.

Let’s take a look at early twentieth-century medicine and how medical misogyny doomed the treatment of women’s migraines for generations.

Is modern-day swatting (“a fake call to emergency services designed to bring Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) teams or heavily armed police to someone’s doorstep, despite a lack of any emergency”) a resurgence of this old prank from Georgian England?

Atlantis probably never existed. But did these real-life events inspire the myth?

These fake Byzantine coins rendered as gold pendants suggest that the arrival of an economically established elite in Essex earlier than anticipated. It also suggests that the trend of wearing fake coins as necklaces is nothing new. Image credit: Colchester and Ipswich Museum Services

An opulent Bronze Age tomb of a young girl has been uncovered in northeastern Iran, giving us greater insight into the Greater Khorasan Civilization.

How salacious artwork has chronicled the history of adultery—and its fallout.

An Ice Age might seem like a bad thing (unless you like animated movies), but new perspectives suggest that it was precisely an Ice Age that helped humanity flourish.

We love a win for archaeology students! This first-year student discovered two rare bronze figurines at a Roman-era site in Hungary.

The reentry of degrading space junk has made the space race and Cold War geopolitics a truly global issue.

How the fall of the Medieval cosmopolitan city of Acre signalled the end of the Crusades.

How did the Canadian government use laws and institutions to erase Indigenous identity and culture?