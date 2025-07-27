Hi everyone,
I’ve got a short and sweet one for you all today. It’s been a long week and I’m sure most of us could use some time away from our computers—or maybe I’m just projecting. Either way, enjoy!
If you haven’t had a chance yet, make sure to check out my review of Paul Frecker’s Cartomania.
Now, in history acting unruly in the news…
My favorite of the week: Oscar de la Renta’s Shattered Glass dresses have been all the rage in press tours and on the red carpet this past year. While these dresses aren’t really made of glass, designers have used real glass in dresses in the past, and the trend isn’t as new as you think.
The 1936 “bum blockade” in Los Angeles will sound familiar to anyone paying attention to the news. Instead of immigrants, it stopped internal migration by refugees trying to escape poverty and drought during the Great Depression.
Speaking of Los Angeles: Before our beloved P-22 was the famous Reggie the celebrity Alligator.
What should we make of the missing years in our biographies of Shakespeare?
First, there was the race to make color photos. Now there’s a race to save them.
If you like photography, you’re going to love this:
Looking at the 1825 rebellion against European colonialism in Java.
Sometimes we give up too soon, like Ancient Romans did while searching for silver in this mine.
When Kikunae Ikeda isolated MSG and revolutionized the food industry.
A peek inside the moments leading up to dropping the atomic bomb on Hiroshima.
On the decades-long erasure of Jewish working-class anti-Zionism.
Did one shipwreck really spark a financial panic in the US?
I talk a lot about archaeology, and especially underwater archaeology in here. But what actually is it, and how do underwater archaeologists work?
Have you ever wondered what it was like to live in Ancient Babylon?
Excavations deep in a cave in the Spanish Pyrenees have yielded a unique skeleton: 4,000 years ago, a man survived getting shot in the back and lived with an arrowhead embedded in his rib for many years.
