Hello everyone,

This week, in history acting unruly…

My favorite of the week: How did Belle Epoque Paris capture the hearts and minds of artistic people the world over?

Close second: New analysis of skeletal remains indicates that women of the Byzantine Era were just as into intense and painful asceticism as men were.

Archaeologists in Poland found a 1,000-year-old carving of a human face at the bottom of a lake. They’re hoping it will tell us more about the religious rituals of early Slavs.

Let the Roma narrate their own story; or, the development of Romani identity across Europe.

Finally, a new ending to the joke about trees falling in woods! Making a sound is irrelevant if a falling tree is revealing extremely ancient urns of mysterious human remains.

Who was Baba Anujka and is she really one of the oldest known female serial killers?

On the repatriation note: Priceless historical documents stolen from the Dutch National Archive have resurfaced after being hidden in an attic for 10 years.

The strange, psychedelic history of DMT. Note: Not DDT, which is what I originally confused this with.

The ways that slang and the English language have evolved over time—and how TikTok is the current bit of that trend.

Archaeologists in Wisconsin were looking for one shipwreck when they accidentally found a different one.

“The Day the Clowns Cried” sounds like a horror movie—and the photos of the 1944 circus fire that inspired the phrase look like one, too.

Who were the artists who supported the American Revolution?

A century before the 19th Amendment granted American women the right to vote nationwide, women in New Jersey gained—and then lost—their vote.

These daring American women doctors traveled to Europe to treat fallen soldiers in WWI—and their bravery fueled the pro-suffrage discussion back home.

Did you know that there is a shipwreck buried beneath Manhattan? It was found while the city’s subway was being built, and largely left in place. Thanks to more advanced testing, the mystery of its origin may finally be solved.

This could be our last glimpse at the world’s thriving cave societies.