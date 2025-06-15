Hey everyone,

Coming in a bit late today because I got a chance to catch the Canadian Grand Prix live and couldn’t miss it. Any F1 fans out there? Who are you cheering for?

I’ve had a few people reach out this week to see if I’m safe with everything happening in Los Angeles. If you’re elsewhere watching the clashes with ICE and the Marines on the news, I’m sure it looks terrifying—and it is. But the entire city is not burning or at war. Other than the one square mile that’s been blocked off, the city is largely normal. There were ICE raids in my neighborhood a couple of days ago, which was frightening, and everyone is on edge, but at the moment, things are quiet.

Considering I write about activists, protest, rebellion, and revolution, I know I’ve been quiet lately. I’m sure some of you have expected me to say something. Hell, I’ve been expecting me to say something. But as a first-gen American, I don’t feel safe calling attention to myself or my family right now, and that’s all I have to say about that right now.

If you are attending protests right now, please keep in mind the ACLU’s tips to protest safely, for yourself and those around you.

