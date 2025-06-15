Unruly History in the News #95
Ritual swords, Maoist China, and a suggestion from Thomas Jefferson
Hey everyone,
Coming in a bit late today because I got a chance to catch the Canadian Grand Prix live and couldn’t miss it. Any F1 fans out there? Who are you cheering for?
I’ve had a few people reach out this week to see if I’m safe with everything happening in Los Angeles. If you’re elsewhere watching the clashes with ICE and the Marines on the news, I’m sure it looks terrifying—and it is. But the entire city is not burning or at war. Other than the one square mile that’s been blocked off, the city is largely normal. There were ICE raids in my neighborhood a couple of days ago, which was frightening, and everyone is on edge, but at the moment, things are quiet.
Considering I write about activists, protest, rebellion, and revolution, I know I’ve been quiet lately. I’m sure some of you have expected me to say something. Hell, I’ve been expecting me to say something. But as a first-gen American, I don’t feel safe calling attention to myself or my family right now, and that’s all I have to say about that right now.
If you are attending protests right now, please keep in mind the ACLU’s tips to protest safely, for yourself and those around you.
Now, in history acting unruly in the news…
My favorite of the week: If you’ve ever loved the tale of Anastasia escaping to the West, the story of this real-life Romanov princess who reinvented herself as a fashion icon after the Bolshevik Revolution is right up your alley.
A close runner-up is the discovery of the Sanctuary of Odysseus on the island of Ithaca! This is an archaeological find rooted in history and myth.
Speaking of Odysseus and myth, why has Briseis been so forgotten? Despite the fact that she is central to the inciting moments of the Iliad, Briseis has been ignored, overlooked, and upstaged for thousands of years.
Another great one from this week is this look at how organized steelworkers prevented the rising use of paramilitary forces against US civilians in the late 19th century.
Who was Michael Hardwick, and how did he help overturn America’s sodomy laws?
Speaking of queer history, here’s a roundup of all the queer icons I’ve covered on the podcast:
This Medieval sword was found with a rare “endless knot” motif etched on it—an important symbol in early Germanic and Viking cultures about 1,000 years ago. Discovered completely by accident, it is now considered one of the most significant finds of Dutch archaeology.
Speaking of etching: This 1,100-year-old ritual spear found on the Island of the Gods in Japan has a beautiful vine and a phoenix pattern etched into it. The etchings were only revealed and confirmed with X-ray and CT technology.
Speaking of rare finds: We know burial-by-boat was important to the Vikings, but it is rare to find an intact boat grave, and this one includes a well-preserved skeleton of a woman and her dog!
And since we rarely hear new things about the Sassanids, this Sassanid-Era inscription about loyalty and justice is another rare and important find. It tells us a lot about how Ancient Persians viewed loyalty, oaths, and justice.
Take a look at how people are preserving Black history and the memories of Black communities in places like Los Angeles.
Who were the “warrior queens” who joined the Rani of Jhansi regiment?
The regiment was named after Rani Lakshmi Bai, who I covered in episode 46:
How did ancient hunter-gatherers sleep? A look at prehistoric rest and relaxation.
Potatoes: Once banned??? Now beloved. (Rightly so.)
Al-Qahira Castle in Yemen has survived 800 years of war, weather, and neglect. So why are people worried it won’t survive its own restoration?
Dear Deirdre… inside the life of the Japanese-American “agony aunt” whose column doled out advice on changing gender norms and cross-ethnic relationships for 6 years.
How did Mackinack Island gain National Park status…and lose it?
Fast food has always been a popular choice for people. In ancient Mallorca, songbirds were the fast food of choice.
Did Alexander the Great have daddy issues?
Speaking of Alexander, check out my conversation with Alex Lyras, director of Aristotle/Alexander:
And speaking of Aristotle, he’s often referred to as the father of marine biology. (Did you know this? I didn’t know this.) What does his desire to explore the depths of the ocean—and everyone’s—reveal about humanity’s violent underbelly?
The earliest known East Anglian gold coins were found. Interestingly, they sport both Christian and Pagan imagery.
Our history of tobacco use is getting longer and longer. New evidence suggests it was being cultivated and smoked in the Pacific Northwest 4,500 years ago.
Are there Stone Age megastructures hiding under the Baltic Sea?
How did Charles Sumner convince Abraham Lincoln to take a stand against slavery?
Tacoma, Washington became a hotbed of crime in the 1920s. Here’s a look at how environmental damage led to that.
Speaking of crime, as a way to avoid the death penalty but still punish people for grievous and violent crimes, Thomas Jefferson once suggested cutting off a perpetrator’s nose. That didn’t make it into Hamilton! (It should be noted that he also suggested this as a punishment for completely consensual same-sex acts, which is not great!)
