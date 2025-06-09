Unruly History in the News #94
19th century astrology, the censored parts of Samuel Pepys's diaries, and more
My favorite of the week: The Medieval Murder Maps project has solved a 700-year-old cold case. Based on the study author’s analysis, 14th-century priest John Forde was probably murdered by his lover’s brother and servants.
For the fashion historians: The original prototype for the Birkin Hermès bag is going to Sotheby’s Paris. It will go on auction in July.
Long-time readers know I dislike most of what AI is used for, but this is cool: AI has been used to analyze the age of the Dead Sea Scrolls, revealing that some are much older than previously thought. Notably, using AI to do this “does not require the destructive sampling that traditional radiocarbon dating demands.”
Why tomatoes were reviled for centuries—and how they recovered from their bad reputation.
What was left out of the published versions of Samuel Pepys’s diaries?
Learn about the first trans-Atlantic flight that everyone managed to forget.
Veterans protested on Friday, which is part of a 250-year history of veterans protesting for their rights.
Who were the Borgias, and what is up with the legend of their curse?
What is a writer’s responsibility to history when writing historical fiction?
