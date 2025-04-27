Hey everyone,
Hope you’re having a lovely weekend! Yesterday was Indie Bookstore Day—I hope you enjoyed some good indie book shopping. I stayed home because I’ve been sick with a cold from hell for a few days, but I still feel like my bank account is empty in the aftermath because online shopping is so convenient. If you forgot and are still shopping today, I’ve got some great book reviews for you to check out. Earlier this week I did a roundup of all the historical fiction I’ve been reading lately, if that is up your alley.
This week I did something a tiiiiny bit different with the news I’ve rounded up. I’ve been battling a cold for over a week so I wanted some feel-good content. So, this is Unruly News: Good Vibes Only Edition. I’ll be back with my regular balanced content next week. Without further ado…
A look at how HBCU marching bands have been celebratory emblems for a hundred years or so. (And, somehow, this is also about Severance.)
If you’ve been enjoying the memes accusing J.D. Vance of murdering the Pope, well, someone finally pointed out that this whole saga really would have been better off as a Dan Brown novel.
Speaking of writers: Shakespeare really knew what he was talking about. His insights on happiness have held up to science and psychology for 400 years.
And here’s how Charles G. Leland fell in love with folkloric magic and the journey it took him to Italy in search of witchcraft.
Benjamin Franklin really wanted the mascot of America to be the musical (and dangerous) rattlesnake. After reading this, I kind of agree with him.
I am always pro-festival, and I’m extremely excited about a festival that comes from my ancestor’s homeland and also celebrates books and lovers: Yesterday the Catalan festival, Sant Jordi, was celebrated on a large scale in NYC.
Speaking of festivals: Scotland has been bringing back Beltane. A few years ago I was in Edinburgh for Samhain (also spelled Samhuinn) and now I’m dying to return for this late April festival.
Fascinating: Archaeologists have recently found and uncovered one of the oldest cities on Earth.
How letter writing helped bring down barriers between normal Americans and normal Russians… and end the Cold War.
Not a lot of happy news this week, but it is what it is. Have a good week everyone!
