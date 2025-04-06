Hey everyone,

Oooh, I have missed a few of these! Sorry everyone, I have been playing catch-up ever since my writing retreat in New York in March. But I’m finally feeling caught up and ready to go again. Here’s a short and sweet one to celebrate the first week of April—so glad we’re out of these winter doldrums.

This week, in history acting unruly…

Five Columbia University professors tentatively responded to Trump’s demands against the university. Unfortunately, their letter isn’t how reality has played out.

What is New York City about? For this historian, it’s all about water.

A look at how rebels became gun-runners, getting weapons from Philadelphia to Derry to aid the IRA.

And last on the list: Who were the women working behind the scenes at the Papal Palace in Avignon?

The many ways propaganda in Nazi Germany and their allies worked. Prestige films? They tried.

Saudi Arabia is finally embracing their historical roots and the stories of the Nabataeans. But the question for them is… Will it help tourism?

How Ronald Reagan’s Star Defense initiative had help from an unlikely source: Harrison Ford in Star Wars.