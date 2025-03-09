Unruly History in the News #89
New tombs, recovered paintings, and the history behind a creepy building
Hey everyone,
This week, I’m coming to you live from New York’s Public Library, where I’ve been doing archival research all week. I’m hoping to develop a larger research proposal based on the work I’ve done this week.
What is everyone reading right now? I could use a few good book recommendations for my long flight home next week.
All right, without further ado… this week in history acting unruly:
NEW TOMB ALERT! The tomb of the Egyptian Pharaoh Thutmose III has been found and confirmed—the first royal burial chamber found in over 100 years. (King Tutankhamen’s tomb was found in 1922.)
This Egon Schiele drawing was stolen by the Nazis from Austrian Jewish cabaret performer Fritz Grünbaum. The Grünbaum died in a concentration camp, the drawing was finally restituted and auctioned for over £3.3 million ($4.2 million) at Christie’s London this week. The money goes to help the Grünbaum Fischer Foundation support underrepresented performing artists.
This literary history of indigestion is probably not to be read with a snack but is certainly an entertaining look at the plague of stomach troubles.
Some artifacts may be tiny, but they can tell us so much about the people they were created by and the world they lived in.
This portrait of England’s nine-day queen might be the only one painted in her lifetime, something researchers have been searching for for years.
A cache of ancient gold jewelry was just found in one of Egypt’s Temple of Karnak.
The Art Institute of Chicago is returning a statue of Buddha to Nepal. Unclear when the sacred 12th-century statue was stolen, but it has been on display since 1997.
What can Russia’s violent history of occupation tell us about what is probably happening in Ukraine? (CW for sexual violence on this one.)
In New York history…
I’ve been passing the Dyckman Farmhouse every day on my way to the archive, so this was a very fun look at how it became the last farmhouse in Manhattan.
The NYPL is currently celebrating 100 years of James Baldwin with a small exhibition. Did you know that he also wrote children’s lit?
America has always loved a conspiracy theory, right down to the crafting of the Declaration of Independence.
How did the iconic biographer Robert Caro rifle through the archives to create his incredible books?
How did Little Richard bring Black and queer culture to the American airwaves?
Looking back at when the Age of Wonder collided with the Age of Information.
Why cults are in the news so much right now is beyond me, but… here’s some cult history:
The cult of the cowboy: Why is literature (and film and video games) so toxically obsessed with the lone vigilante hero?
Would you like to meet the man who started the Illuminati? (He’s dead but this article will tell you all about him.
An important question: How have cults shaped American history?
How are all these new books on American history expanding our understanding of this continent?
And, the US’s first (and only) Leonardo da Vinci museum will be opening in Colorado later this year. It intends to focus on his STEM work more than his art.
The long history of banning Oscar Wilde’s Salome.
Oscar Wilde apparently intended for Sarah Bernhardt to play the titular role in his play, but she never got a chance to. I cover that story (and more!) in my episode about her.
How did the brass wars become one of the biggest legal conflicts in 19th-century France?
Science is so cool. Several NEW date palm trees were grown from ancient seeds sourced from historical sites in Israel. Considering their source, the trees are named Adam, Hannah, Uriel, Boaz, Jonah, and Judith.
What prompted Diocletian’s Great Persecution against Christians? We don’t really know.
But we do know how Christianity changed the Roman Empire.
I was going to caption this “Straight to jail!” but it turns out that this man did, in fact, go straight to jail after drunkenly vandalizing an Incan artifact and causing irreparable damage.
Apple TV’s hit show Severance is filmed in a real office building: And it has a strange and storied history all its own. (I love how much the editors at NatGeo clearly love Severance. That or they are being paid a good amount to advertise for the show.)
