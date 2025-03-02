Unruly History in the News #88
"Things I Looked Up 👀 This Week" Edition
Hey folks,
Craaaazy busy week this week. I’ve been in archives all week here in Los Angeles, and tomorrow I fly out to New York to do archival work there before spending a week in a writing retreat. So! We have a very short one today, a “things I looked up this week” instead of our traditional roundup of interesting news stories. Still all history focused though.
So, in me acting unruly this week:
Daniel Hart’s score from The Green Knight has had a chokehold on my writing life since I first saw the movie in 2022. I don’t know much about music, but I wanted to figure out what made this score in particular so moving, and I learned that it’s beauty and originality comes from “an intense collision of medieval plainsong, early Christian hymns and canticles, contemporary minimalist classical strings, and aggressive electronic sound design, which is placed incredibly high in the film’s sound mix.”
I always thought a baseball cap was a modern phenomenon. If pressed, I would have guessed it was from the 1950s. Turns out it’s a bit older: the earliest baseball caps were worn in the nineteenth century.
In my random online reading, I came across someone claiming that the Book of Judith is fiction. I looked it up, and sure enough, Catholics consider the book to essentially be a fable.
Conclave is up for several Academy Awards (today!). I saw it in theatres a few months ago and really enjoyed it. Some of the shots are just gorgeous, and I love a slow-moving, intense political drama dominated by personalities and irony. When news came out this week that Pope Francis is quite ill, I went and looked up how historically accurate Conclave is. Turns out that the political process is quite accurate to how a new pope is elected. But people within the church are very upset that the movie apparently gets some other basic facts wrong. (Personally I disagree with this second take; the movie is ideological, and the twist at the end cheesy, but the Church absolutely does demonize people with this condition, so.)
Speaking of the Oscars, why did the little statuette gain the name? Apparently it resembled someone’s Uncle Oscar. Yes, really.
Armbands are making a comeback, but how old are they really? Unlike baseball caps, I had a feeling these went back to ancient times and they do! Armbands have been used for everything from identification in military conflicts to signalling that you’re in mourning. They can also just be decorative! It seems like identifying bands went out of style with the onset of badges and nametags, but I’m intrigued that the decorative ones are coming back.