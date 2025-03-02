Hey folks,

Craaaazy busy week this week. I’ve been in archives all week here in Los Angeles, and tomorrow I fly out to New York to do archival work there before spending a week in a writing retreat. So! We have a very short one today, a “things I looked up this week” instead of our traditional roundup of interesting news stories. Still all history focused though.

So, in me acting unruly this week:

Daniel Hart’s score from The Green Knight has had a chokehold on my writing life since I first saw the movie in 2022. I don’t know much about music, but I wanted to figure out what made this score in particular so moving, and I learned that it’s beauty and originality comes from “an intense collision of medieval plainsong, early Christian hymns and canticles, contemporary minimalist classical strings, and aggressive electronic sound design, which is placed incredibly high in the film’s sound mix.”

I always thought a baseball cap was a modern phenomenon. If pressed, I would have guessed it was from the 1950s. Turns out it’s a bit older: the earliest baseball caps were worn in the nineteenth century.

In my random online reading, I came across someone claiming that the Book of Judith is fiction. I looked it up, and sure enough, Catholics consider the book to essentially be a fable.