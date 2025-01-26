Unruly History in the News #84
Hey everyone,
Wow, what a week we’ve all been having. How’s everyone holding up?
In history acting unruly…
I love this perspective: According to David M. Perry and Matthew Gabriele, history is, at its core, about hope.
An incredible 2,200-year-old Chu-era tomb in China is yielding wonderful artifacts that reshape what we know about that era of Chinese history.
How do we critically consume content in an age of information overload?
Recently unveiled photos show Jewish people as they were last seen before being deported and murdered by the Nazis. The #LastSeen project makes the point that the Holocaust is the first mass atrocity to be photographed.
Speaking of Nazis—a history of the “Roman salute” and how it’s not even a thing.
Why did we start drinking milk? The drink’s origins are prehistoric.
New hominin activity in Romania dates back at least 1.95 million years, which changes the timeline of human presence in Eastern Europe.
5,900-year-old trees hidden by ice for centuries have been unveiled in the Rocky Mountains. While climate change isn’t great, it is giving researchers a new source for climate history.
During the Early Modern Era, the Little Ice Age forced people to reflect on their place in the universe.
Why does the US keep trying to buy Greenland? Different presidents have apparently been trying since the Civil War.
In nuclear history…
On US nuclear testing, ecological collapse, and government-social fallout.
The US also tested 23 nuclear bombs in Bikini Atoll; the reef remains at dangerous levels of radiation to this day.
I talk about one nuclear war close call in my book, but how many close calls were there, really? How many times did Russia and the US almost go to war?
How did the lower-ranking members of royal families deal with divided loyalties?
These mysterious rings were long thought to be a natural formation, but archaeological excavation and Indigenous knowledge prove they’re actually the result of centuries of human effort.
And in the Midwest, archaeologists are finding canoes as old as the pyramids.
Almost 100 years since it was first proposed, the Equal Rights Amendment has not been ratified in the US and faces a crazy uphill legal battle, despite Biden’s announcement that he considered it ratified before he left office.
What do different currencies reveal about the people who made them?
Divers have discovered a 2,500-year-old shipwreck off the coast of Sicily. It has a lot to tell us about ancient Greece.
1,000 years before Vesuvius erupted and buried Pompeii, the volcano erupted and the footsteps of fleeing inhabitants were preserved in the falling ash.
The Derveni Papyrus is a 2,000-year-old manuscript heralded as Europe’s oldest book. In it, the author “discusses religious practices related to the fate of the soul after death.”
A massive 1,100-year-old beer hall has been discovered in Scotland. Researchers believe it belonged to Norse chief Earl Sigurd and his Viking elite.
In Hungary, a 400-year-old military helmet was just unearthed. It’s probably been there since a major conflict between the Hapsburg Monarchy and the Ottoman Empire.
A molar, a pinky, and a jawbone found in northeastern Laos are helping rewrite human history through DNA analysis. This one also includes an excellent timelapse of a facial reconstruction.
30,000-year-old remains of 60 mammoths were found near human-made traps at a construction site near Mexico City.
The daring attempt to circumnavigate the world in a canoe by Captain John Voss in 1901.
A forgotten JMW Turner watercolor of Venice was rediscovered when it was scanned for a “request an estimate” service at Christie’s.
2000 fragments of bronze statues were found in an ancient scrap yard in Turkey.
An archaeogenetic study has revealed surprising results about the Avar society of Austria. Genetic testing can tell us a lot about how communities intermarried—or didn’t—and how they existed alongside each other.
In 1950, a plane disappeared in the Canadian wilderness. 44 people were on board. They remain missing to this day.
Snow hampered that rescue effort and two years later similarly adverse weather trapped a train near the Donner Pass for three days. The 200+ riders nearly froze to death, but they survived.
Unruly Figures is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.