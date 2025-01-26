Hey everyone,

I love this perspective: According to David M. Perry and Matthew Gabriele, history is, at its core, about hope.

Recently unveiled photos show Jewish people as they were last seen before being deported and murdered by the Nazis. The #LastSeen project makes the point that the Holocaust is the first mass atrocity to be photographed.

Why did we start drinking milk? The drink’s origins are prehistoric.

New hominin activity in Romania dates back at least 1.95 million years, which changes the timeline of human presence in Eastern Europe.

5,900-year-old trees hidden by ice for centuries have been unveiled in the Rocky Mountains. While climate change isn’t great, it is giving researchers a new source for climate history.

During the Early Modern Era, the Little Ice Age forced people to reflect on their place in the universe.

Why does the US keep trying to buy Greenland? Different presidents have apparently been trying since the Civil War.

How did the lower-ranking members of royal families deal with divided loyalties?

These mysterious rings were long thought to be a natural formation, but archaeological excavation and Indigenous knowledge prove they’re actually the result of centuries of human effort.

And in the Midwest, archaeologists are finding canoes as old as the pyramids.

Divers have discovered a 2,500-year-old shipwreck off the coast of Sicily. It has a lot to tell us about ancient Greece.

1,000 years before Vesuvius erupted and buried Pompeii, the volcano erupted and the footsteps of fleeing inhabitants were preserved in the falling ash.

The Derveni Papyrus is a 2,000-year-old manuscript heralded as Europe's oldest book. In it, the author "discusses religious practices related to the fate of the soul after death."

A massive 1,100-year-old beer hall has been discovered in Scotland. Researchers believe it belonged to Norse chief Earl Sigurd and his Viking elite.

In Hungary, a 400-year-old military helmet was just unearthed. It’s probably been there since a major conflict between the Hapsburg Monarchy and the Ottoman Empire.

A molar, a pinky, and a jawbone found in northeastern Laos are helping rewrite human history through DNA analysis. This one also includes an excellent timelapse of a facial reconstruction.

30,000-year-old remains of 60 mammoths were found near human-made traps at a construction site near Mexico City.

The daring attempt to circumnavigate the world in a canoe by Captain John Voss in 1901.

A forgotten JMW Turner watercolor of Venice was rediscovered when it was scanned for a “request an estimate” service at Christie’s.

An archaeogenetic study has revealed surprising results about the Avar society of Austria. Genetic testing can tell us a lot about how communities intermarried—or didn’t—and how they existed alongside each other.

In 1950, a plane disappeared in the Canadian wilderness. 44 people were on board. They remain missing to this day.