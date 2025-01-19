Unruly History in the News #84
A few mysteries, intricate tattoos, and the news of Europe's first matriarchal society
Hope everyone is doing well out there! How are we holding up in 2025?
Onto history acting unruly in the news…
Huge news: Archaeologists at Bournemouth University and Trinity College Dublin have found the first matriarchal European society. They’re called the Durotriges.
What really happened between Bruce Lee and Wong Jack Man? The outcome of their fight remains a source of debate.
Carved discs found buried on a Danish island might have been buried to ward off a darkened sky after a volcanic eruption.
An exploration of humanity’s shared history in Africa, from Toumai to Turkana Boy.
Several artifacts linked to Lithuania’s prosperous 15th-century Jagiellon dynasty were just found in a cathedral.
This 1,800-year-old shield is a rare example of an intact Roman scutum—a type of painted long shield.
This famous Sutton Hoo helmet is evidence of Anglo-Saxons working as mercenaries for the Byzantine Empire.
These eight stone discs found in Ukraine might have been Viking solar compasses used by navigators.
A microhistory of the Black Prince ship and a macrohistory of anticolonial uprisings.
A new technique has revealed the intricate patterns of tattoos on 1,200-year-old Peruvian mummies.
Intricately decorated blocks have been discovered in Hatshepsut’s temple in Egypt.
Want to learn more about Hatshepsut? Listen to my episode covering her!
Cleopatra Selene II was the only daughter of Cleopatra and Mark Antony. What became of her after her parents died?
An interesting what-if: What if the Persians had defeated Alexander the Great?
Into the history of Alexander? I wrote a review of a recent biography by Rachel Kousser.
What is Brutalist architecture and why is it considered so controversial?
Curse tablets were found buried in a Roman-Era cemetery in France. They present something of a mystery, as there are no women and they were buried in a straight line, which is unusual.
An innovative PhD thesis using ground-penetrating technology has uncovered the secret passageways under Sforza Castle first depicted by Leonardo da Vinci.
