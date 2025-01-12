Hey everyone,

I’d say Happy New Year, but it’s been sort of a shitshow so far. LA was hit hard this week by the fires. I was fortunate—I didn’t have to evacuate, but just because the fires are almost under control doesn’t mean the problems are over. The fires burned a lot of old buildings, throwing asbestos, lead paint, and carcinogens in the air; it’s basically poison now. Now if we get rain, it’ll cause mudslides. It’s a scary cycle.

If you can, please donate to one of these organizations supporting the thousands of displaced Angelenos .

Anyway! We’re here to talk about history making the news! And this week, there are some interesting stories.

In history acting unruly…

The Goodyear blimp over the Rose Bowl in Pasadena in 1978. Source: Goodyear .

