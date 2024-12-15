Hello everyone,

Hope everyone is having a lovely week! It’s actually “winter” here in LA, finally, with temps dropping to a freezing 50 degrees at night. (Please hear the sarcasm, I’m from a place with real winter, I promise!)

Next week I will be traveling, so there won’t be a history news update. But I’ll be back for the last one of 2024 on December 29th.

Without further ado, history acting unruly in the news…