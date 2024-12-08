Hey everyone,

Busy busy week with holiday shopping. How are you all doing?

Leave a comment

In history acting unruly…

On this day in 1660, a woman appeared on stage for the first time in England. Most people are convinced her name was Margaret Hughes, but we can’t really be sure. Interested in more 17th-century English women breaking barriers? My book tells the story of Aphra Behn, the first woman to make a living writing plays in England.

An emo little note from Franz Kafka is up for auction. It is the oldest piece of known writing by the author.

How did the ancient Sumerians create the world’s first writing system—and with it, create civilization?

And how did European dreams of modernization end in totalitarian despair?

Earlier this year, I reported that a sonar image might reveal what became of Amelia Earhart’s plane. Turns out it was just a bunch of rocks.

In 2011, a 28,000-year-old wooly mammoth was pulled out of the Siberian permafrost. Today, parts of it’s cells shown sign of activity.

The Bible doesn’t say much about demons—so how did Christians get so into demonology?

You’ve probably heard of homosapiens, you might have even heard of homohabilis—but who were the homojuluensis?

Since about the time of homohabilis, we have been fascinated by the moon—and its potential pull on our minds. Here’s a brief history of our theories about the moon and madness.

We often talk about the archaeological finds at Pompeii, but what about the people who survived? How did they rebuild their lives, and why are historians only just finding records of them?

For the first time in nearly 400 years, King Henry I’s private rooms are open to visitors, revealing the gorgeous view his tower had over southern England.

This survey of over 2,000 women in 1920 changes what we understand about women’s sexuality. It became America’s first sexual revolution.

At Shakhi Kora in Iraq, evidence has been found of a centralized government that was peacefully dismantled rather than violently overturned.

In 1952, The Great Smog descended on London, bringing traffic to a standstill and ultimately killing so many people that florists ran out of flowers and undertakers ran out of coffins.

A hoard of gold and silver coins from the reign of Emperor Nero was found in Worcestershire.