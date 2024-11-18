Hey everyone,

Bit of a short one this week as it’s been a couple of hectic weeks in a row. Hope everyone is doing well!

In history being unruly…

An ancient necropolis and a cache of coins were discovered in Kastel Fortress and Bosnia and Herzogovina.

Here’s something I knew nothing about: Ireland’s crown jewels have been missing for over a century, and we’re no closer to finding them.

This month marks 30 years of the Chunnel between London and Paris. How does it symbolize the UK’s relationship with it’s neighbors?

Speaking of Britain, what does WWI have to do with dental hygiene?

And speaking of dental hygiene, why do American communities add flouride to water?

Speaking of horseback—Medieval horses travelled far and wide. Isotopic analysis of the teeth of buried horses near London reveal that they were imported from Scandinavia and further.

Spies in the Stuart era played a dangerous game in an unstable country. Interested in spies in Restoration England? My book Unruly Figures tells the incredible story of Aphra Behn, who traveled around the world as a spy for her king, then retired to make a living as a playwright! Check it out here.

I feel like misinformation about Ancient Rome has been cropping up all over social media lately (especially among doomsayers who claim the US empire is doomed to fall?). Here are 8 common misconceptions people keep spreading.

Turns out that the ancient people of Easter Island made return trips to South America, which challenges our ideas of “primitive” peoples.