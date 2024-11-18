Unruly History in the News #78
Hey everyone,
Bit of a short one this week as it’s been a couple of hectic weeks in a row. Hope everyone is doing well!
In history being unruly…
An ancient necropolis and a cache of coins were discovered in Kastel Fortress and Bosnia and Herzogovina.
Did you know that America’s first prima ballerina was also an Osage dancer?
Here’s something I knew nothing about: Ireland’s crown jewels have been missing for over a century, and we’re no closer to finding them.
This month marks 30 years of the Chunnel between London and Paris. How does it symbolize the UK’s relationship with it’s neighbors?
Speaking of Britain, what does WWI have to do with dental hygiene?
And speaking of dental hygiene, why do American communities add flouride to water?
A recently-discovered beautiful pendant depicting the Muslim prophet Soloman spearing the devil has been dated to the 5th century CE.
Speaking of horseback—Medieval horses travelled far and wide. Isotopic analysis of the teeth of buried horses near London reveal that they were imported from Scandinavia and further.
Spies in the Stuart era played a dangerous game in an unstable country.
A huge collection of early 20th-century silver from China found in a London attic is going on auction.
I feel like misinformation about Ancient Rome has been cropping up all over social media lately (especially among doomsayers who claim the US empire is doomed to fall?). Here are 8 common misconceptions people keep spreading.
Turns out that the ancient people of Easter Island made return trips to South America, which challenges our ideas of “primitive” peoples.
If you thought messages in a bottle were the stuff of Disney movies, one was just found in a lighthouse 132 years after it was written.
