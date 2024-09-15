Unruly History in the News #73
I was today years old when I found out that Aldous Huxley was a schoolmaster at Eton, where he taught Eric Blair—more famous penname: George Orwell—and Edward Sackville-West.
The Internet Archive has lost their latest appeal in court. Here’s what that means for this podcast and the rest of us.
Was this fossilized Neanderthal skeleton found in France part of a lineage of Neanderthals that split of from the others?
Why did a Japanese shogun brutally execute 55 Catholics in September 1622? And what did it due to the Japanese Catholic population?
Could Iranian-American relations still be impacted by one act of mob violence that occurred a hundred years ago? Did that one act of mob violence accidentally lead to the overthrow of the Pahlavi Dynasty by the CIA and to Iran’s oppressive regime today? Quite possibly.
A beautiful gold and carnelian necklace looted from Turkey is being repatriated by MFA Boston. The artifact was likely stolen in the 1970s.
Speaking of Turkey, a 7,600-year-old child’s skeleton and a silver ring were found at an archaeological site. This 5th century BCE is a key point in the development of human civilization, so this is exciting!
I love kids news and games news, so this is cool too: Nine ancient Patolli games were found at an archaeological site in Mexico!
The Supreme Court’s ruling in Trump v. United States would have granted Nixon immunity for his crimes at Watergate. But fifty years ago, he needed a Presidential pardon to escape prison time. This looks at how American attitudes toward crime and leadership have shifted since.
Speaking of Mexico, photographer Louis Carlos Bernal memorialized the barrios on the US-Mexico border and elevated everyday life.
Speaking of photography, long before the arrival of AI this Nazi magazine published disinformation by manipulating photographs.
Two ancient sacred altars have been discovered in the Ancient Thracian City of Perperikon (modern-day Bulgaria).
I feel like we don’t get to talk about Madagascar much, so this is fun! Some enigmatic rock-cut architecture found on the island might have Zoroastrian origins.
Is it time to redeem the ‘Nasty Normans’ from the villanious side of British history?
