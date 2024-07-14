Hey folks,

Quiet week this week, seems like there wasn’t a ton of big news—history news, at least.

How’s everyone’s summer progressing? I celebrated my 34th birthday yesterday by taking a much-needed day of rest after a couple of months of constant overwhelm. Here’s hoping things start calming down soon.

This week, in history acting unruly…

And that’s it for this week! Like I said, a pretty short one. Hope you all are having a wonderful weekend, and I’ll see you next time!