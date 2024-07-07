Hey everyone,

I’ve been around here less because I’ve had to pick up another job to make ends meet—it’s expensive to live in Los Angeles, as a lot of you know. I’m trying to figure out how to balance this and my work, but it’s been tough so far. Fingers crossed I figure something out soon.

Meanwhile, in history acting unruly…

This excavation in Cardiff, Wales is giving archaeologists good insight into home life 3,500 years ago. Of particular note is the floor—the original floor those residents walked on is intact bcause the field has never been plowed.

Now on display: Rare, never-before-seen photographs of the British royal family in more casual, intimate moments. Four royal women, including Queen Elizabeth II in the middle, with their newborns. This was taken as a thank you to the obstetrician who delivered all four babies in a two-month span. Photo credit: Antony Armstrong-Jones (Lord Snowdon) .

Meanwhile, in Northamptonshire, amateur historians uncovered evidence of the fabled Collyweston Palace, gifted to Tudor matriarch Margaret Beaufort after her son Henry VII became the first Tudor ruler.

This is an intriguing discovery: In Norway, these ancient stone circles cover the 2,500-year-old graves of children aged 0-6.

D.H. Lawrence, famed writer of the oft-censored Lady Chatterly’s Lover, was also an amateur painter. In 1929, about 25 works by the writer went on display in a secret location in London. They were quickly confiscated by Scotland Yard for being “unlovely,” but really because they were too erotic and Lawrence had already run afoul of the law.

I’m obsessed: A cultural history of slime, from H.P. Lovecraft to Ghostbusters.

Can you guess what food item helped researchers solve the mystery of a 2,000-year-old shipwreck? Answer at the bottom (or in the link).

This Anatolian language was lost for hundreds of years. Called Kalašma, it has just been deciphered.

In a sense, cats started speaking in the 19th century. What are they talking about?

This prehistory of Zoom is as intriguing as it is a symptom of how much society has changed since hte 1960s.

Speaking of photography: the pioneering French photographer, Hippolyte Bayard, is finally getting his due.

How did the Maya choose their sacrificial offerings/victims? New DNA studies have turned long-held assumptions on their heads.

For a long time, we thought this ancient handprint paintings were of baby’s hands. But, when they were more closely examined, the proportions were off. So what (or who) do they belong to?

As many of us know, the US uses the imperial system (feet, miles, etc) instead of the metric system (meters, grams, etc). But did you know that since the 1970s, the US government has designated the metric system as the preferred system? They just haven’t forced the population to start using it yet.

The Eastern Shoshone tribe has long held prophecies of a white buffalo being born at a time of great change. One was just born in Yellowstone. This calf, held sacred by several tribes, is often seen as both a blessing and a warning. Photo by Erin Braaten, Dancing Aspens Photography

They were the first US women deployed into combat zones. Why did they have to fight to be called veterans? And why are their stories still largely ignored?