Hey everyone,

Bit of a short one this week as I’ve got a lot on my plate. Hope you’re all doing well.

This week, in history being unruly…

Ever thought your diary entries were pointless? Think again: These nineteenth-century whaling logbooks are helping climate scientists figure out how weather patterns have changed.

Technically, the Korean War never ended, but its ramifications—cultural, social, political—still resonate today.

This mysterious horoscope scroll was found in the Judean desert. It points to a secretive religious sect that thrived thousands of years ago. Source: Shai Halevy / Israel Antiquities Authority

Imagine actually asking the question, “What has Shakespeare ever done for Southwark?” But that’s exactly what local politicians said when one American showed up wanting to rebuild The Globe. It took 44 years and sheer bullheadedness to make the reconstruction happen.

This article is presented as if it’s revealing something, but I’m not sure why anyone would be surprised that AI companies are taking advantage of low-wage workers when their entire existence is predicated on stealing jobs from artists. In any case, it reminds me a lot of the early period of industrialized everything and how workers were taken advantage of in the name of efficiency.

The history of political marriage alliances is…fraught. And apparently that tension predates the Medieval Era—even Neanderthals and early Homo sapiens couldn’t make it work.