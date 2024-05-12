In historical mysteries:

The lost colony of Roanoke was one of the first history mysteries I ever got really into. For hundreds of years, the mystery of what became of the 100 or so people living on the island has remained unsolved. But now archaeologists have found some evidence that backs up the most plausible theory: The colonists were absobed into the local Indigenous tribe.

Speaking of disappearing societies, historians have never been able to explain what happened to Tartessos, in modern-day Spain and Portugal. Unlike Roanoke, Tastessos was thriving when it suddenly disappeared in the sixth century BCE. Now historians are discovering new evidence to suggest that the disappearnace migth not have been as immediate and complete as once thought.