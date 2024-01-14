Hi everyone,

Hope you’ve all had a lovely week—I have been busy trying to settle back into “life as usual” after the holidays.

Thank you to everyone who filled out the Unruly Figures reader survey! It sparked some fun new ideas for directions to head in 2024. The winner of the $50 gift card is Maude! I’ve sent you an email for more information.

Now for history being unruly in the news…