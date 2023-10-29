Hey everyone,

Welcome to your favorite historical roundup! This week’s theme is, clearly, Halloween and creepy tales of historical ghosts and goblins (metaphorically).

Now is also a good time to let y’all know that I will be on vacation for the next few weeks! (In fact, as you read this I already am on vacation!) There will still be an episode on October 31, but instead of the next episode falling on November 14, it will be on November 21. I wanted to try to get the episodes done in time but life just got in the way over here.

Okay, on to how history has been acting unruly in the news…